Iran, India discuss Afghanistan, mutual ties

According to the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs, the two sides discussed common ties as well Afghanistan-related issues.

In a tweet on Wed. the Indian FM wrote, "Good to talk to Iranian FM @JZarif. A productive conversation on our ties."

Jaishankar arrived in Tehran on July 7 to convey a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi.

The Indian top diplomat also held a meeting with Zarif on the same day, where the two foreign ministers stressed the need to strengthen inter-Afghan dialogue that will result in a comprehensive political partnership in Afghanistan.

HJ/5262854