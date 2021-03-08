'Chabahar port connecting gateway for regional countries'

"With the cooperation of Iran and India, Chabahar port will be the connecting highway of the surrounding countries to the east and west of the Caspian Sea through the north-south corridor, and the development of the countries in this area is expected," he said addressing a meeting at the place of Tehran Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of India and ambassadors and representatives of more than 20 foreign countries, including France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, Finland, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Bangladesh, Switzerland, Oman, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Indonesia. Malaysia, Norway, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka, as well as representatives from relevant ministries and organizations.

Referring to the last week's Indian Ocean Summit in Mumbai, the Indian ambassador mentioned the port in southern Iran as a commercial transportation hub for the region.

"In recent years, all kinds of humanitarian aid have been dispatched from India to Afghanistan and Iran through the port of Chabahar," he said, referring to the sending of 75,000 tons of wheat from India to Afghanistan and 25 tons of pesticides to Iran.

Referring to the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Iran in 2016 and the signing of a cooperation agreement between the three countries of Iran, India, and Afghanistan for the development of Chabahar port, he stated: "Establishing a secure trade route and unimpeded access by the landlocked countries of the region to the countries of Central Asia and Western Europe are the main focus of this agreement."

The Secretary-General of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Bahman Eshghi, for his turn, said the port of Chabahar can be a haven for peace and the creation of wealth and capital for countries in the region.

"The port of Chabahar, relied on Iran and India, has the capacity to be a connecting point for key players in the region," he added.

"Comprehensive development of Chabahar port can end in peace and poverty alleviation in the region," he said.

