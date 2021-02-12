Import of basic goods via Chabahar port up 71%: Official

Behrouz Aghaei made the remarks on Thu. and reiterated that transit of goods and import of basic commodities through Iran’s largest oceanic port showed a 95 and 71 percent growth in the current year respectively.

As one of the important ports in the southeast of the country, Chabahar Port has a special place in Iran’s exchanges with other countries in the region due to its strategic location and access to international open waters, he added.

Chabahar port is a linking bridge of regional interactions, he said, adding, “This port is a new hub for the export of various Iranian goods, so that not only these goods enter Chabahar from eastern regions of the country, but also products are exported from northwest and central part of the country through this excellent geographical location.”

He further noted that the import of basic goods and products through this strategic port has registered a considerable 71 percent growth in the current year as compared to a year earlier.

