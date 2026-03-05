Head of Afghan govt. condoles Iran

In a condolence message sent to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday, the head of Afghanistan’s government extended his condolences on the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and senior Iranian military commanders and civilians following the US-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28.

Sympathizing with the Iranian government and people, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund emphasized that Afghanistan is confident that the great and noble nation of Islamic Iran, relying on the spirit of perseverance and national solidarity, will pass behind the hardship period and will become victorious.

