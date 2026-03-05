Araghchi, Barrot discuss US-Israeli aggression on Iran

Iran’s top diplomat briefed his French counterpart on the heinous crimes committed by US and Israel against the nation of Islamic Iran over the past five days, including the cowardly assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, massacre of more than 175 students in an elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, and also attacking hospitals, mosques, diplomatic police center, and also relief-rendering services, emphasizing the responsibility of all governments, and the United Nations to condemn the criminal acts of the US and Israeli regime.

France’s top diplomat, for his part, said that US-Israeli aggression against Iran contradicts with the international laws, expressing hope that peace and security will restored in the region as soon as possible.

MNA