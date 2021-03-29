Iran-China coop. part of ‘active resistance’ policy

“Signing the document on the roadmap of Iran-China strategic cooperation is part of the active resistance policy,” the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani tweeted in Persian on Monday.

The world is not just the West and the West is not just the law-breaker America and the three European countries who fail to adhere to commitments, he added.

“Biden’s concern is completely right, the flourishing of strategic cooperation in the East will accelerate America’s decline,” Shamkhani wrote.

The remarks come as US President Joe Biden has expressed concern over the Iran-China partnership.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed the 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in Tehran on Saturday, marking a milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The cooperation roadmap had been announced in a joint statement during a visit to Tehran by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016.

It consists of 20 articles, covering Tehran-Beijing ties in “Political,” “Executive Cooperation,” “Human and Cultural,” “Judiciary, Security and Defense,” and “Regional and International” domains.

In a meeting with Wang after the conclusion of the deal, the Iranian foreign minister said the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement would lead to further strengthening of relations between Tehran and Beijing.

After the agreement was signed, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran and China are firmly determined to improve “strategic and long-term” cooperation in various political and economic fields and fight terrorism and extremism in the region.

“Tehran and Beijing enjoy very good relations and the two countries’ common stance on international issues attests to the favorable level of these ties,” Rouhani said in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

