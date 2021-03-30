Iran envoy to Russia stresses need for completing INSTC

Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said operationalizing the railway corridor in west of the Capsian Sea in parallel with operationalizing the railway corridor in the east of Caspian will benefit North-South Corridor.

Zarif meets with Indian counterpart to discuss Afghan peace

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif met with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar and discussed the latest political situation in Afghanistan and ways to actively participate in the Afghan peace process.

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe on Monday afternoon.

Some states unhappy with Tehran-Kabul close ties: Zarif

The Iranian foreign minister Zarif has warned his Afghan counterpart against attempts to undermine Iranian-Afghan close relations.

In a meeting with his Afghan counterpart, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday reviewed the latest developments with regard to bilateral relations and pointed to the attempts of some countries and parties to distort public opinion as a sign of their unhappiness with the close relations between Tehran and Kabul.

Above 9k new infections confirmed in 24h

Iranian Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday 9,310 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari, the total number of infections in the country has hit 1,864,984 so far. 81 people have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, she said, putting to total death toll at 62,478.

After China, Iran seeks signing accord with Russia: MP

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zonnour says the Islamic Republic seeks a similar China agreement with Russia in a bid to overcome US sanctions.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zonnour "One of the most important ways to neutralize US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran is for us to have long-term relations with major powers and countries, as well as with neighboring countries in additon to countries in the region on a large scale."

FM Zarif meets with CICA executive director

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held a meeting with the Executive Director of the Conference on Interaction & Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on a visit to Tajikistan.

Iran-China coop. part of ‘active resistance’ policy

A high-ranking Iranian security officials hailed the recently signed document between Iran and China.

“Signing the document on the roadmap of Iran-China strategic cooperation is part of the active resistance policy,” the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani tweeted in Persian on Monday.

Iran calls for justice in dealing with protests in UK

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has called for a serious investigation into a recent crackdown on protesters by the UK police in Bristol.

"Iran hopes that the claimers on human rights will seriously deal with the brutal crackdown on the protesters by UK police in Bristol," the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh said on Sunday evening in response to a question on the Iranian government's stance on the recent incident in Bristol, UK.

