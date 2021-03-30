No proposal needed for the US to rejoin JCPOA: Iran

"Iran is in touch with the remaining participants in the JCPOA on issues," the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has said on its official Twitter account.

The tweet continues "No proposal is needed for the US to rejoin the JCPOA. It only requires a political decision by the US to fully and immediately implement all of its obligations under the accord and abide by UNSCR 2231."

The new US administration is continuing the Trump-era Maximum Pressure Campaign against the Iranian nation in violation of the JCPOA despite early promises to return to the accord without any preconditions.

After the US exit from the world powers' nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and imposing the unprecedented sanctions on the Iranian nation which was followed by the indifference of the European parties to the need for compensating Iran's losses as a result of the US violation of the international accord, Iran started reducing its JCPOA commitments in five steps and finally suspended voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol on Monday midnight February 22.

Before ceasing the Additional protocol, Iran had begun enriching uranium to 20% purity in accordance with a piece of legislation approved by the parliament dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden administration to lift the US sanctions.

Iran has vowed that it will change course and will return immediately to its JCPOA commitments as soon as other parties, most notably the Europeans, abide by the provisions of the accord.

