Iran envoy holds meetings with two Russian FM deputies

Iran's Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Kazem Jalali, met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Vershinin on Wednesday.

The two diplomats in the meeting discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, including Syria, Syria's Constitutional Committee, the Astana peace talks, the Syrian presidential elections, the situation in Yemen and the Iran-Russia initiatives to ensure collective security in the Persian Gulf.

The two sides also stressed the need for continued consultations and cooperation between the two countries on regional issues that are being discussed in the UN Security Council, including Syria, Yemen, Libya, and human rights, etc., and the continuation of communications and meetings in that regard.

Kazem Jalali also met today (Wednesday) with Andrey Rudenko, Russia's deputy foreign minister for Central Asia and Caucasus affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, the situation in Afghanistan, developments in the Central Asian region and the Caucasus, including Nagorno-Karabakh, Belarus, and Ukraine.

The two sides also stressed the need for consultation and interaction between the two countries on Central Asia and the Caucasus and the need for cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation in dealing with threats in this region, including the threat of terrorism and US influence in the region.

At the end of the meeting, Jalali and Rudenko expressed their readiness to continue contacts and meetings on regional issues.

