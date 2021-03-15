West hoarding COVID vaccine three times more than its need

“I wish we knew that the vaccine could not be hoarded. Why has the West hoarded the vaccine three times more than its needs?”

Speaking on the closing ceremony of the “Narration of Coronavirus Event”, held at the venue of Tehran’s Milad Tower on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that everyone is identical in the face of this common human pain. If one country is insecure, the whole world becomes insecure.

“We cannot buy security for ourselves at the cost of making others insecure. We cannot build a future for ourselves by putting pressure on others. I wish coronavirus would at least teach us this lesson to understand that in an interconnected world, we are all sitting in the same boat,” Zarif added.

Justice is important in distributing vaccines and creating equal opportunities for rich and poor countries, he said, adding, “During the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, no patient was left unattended in hospitals of the country and this is an honor for our country.”

Those countries who prevented Iran from transferring money to buy vaccines, can they say they received the right humanity and humility, Zarif said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the medical staff of the country who sacrificed their soul and body to save the lives of their fellow citizens in the fight against the deadly disease.

“Coronavirus revealed some facts we all knew. The first reality was a human weakness. We need to realize our weakness once in a while and know that in the face of this vast expanse of the universe, we are nothing that sometimes forget our position and oppress others, but we do not realize that such a virus can bring down the whole world to its knees,” Foreign Minister continued.

