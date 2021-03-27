"Trump gone, but his sinister traces remaining": Rouhani

Rouhani made the comments at a meeting of the specialized committees of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus on Saturday.

The Iranian president said that the nation left behind the year [13]99 successfully although it faced some problems and ups and downs due to the sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.

Rouhani said that the Iranian nation is doing better when it comes to fighting the pandemic in comparison with average world nations thanks to the efforts and planning of the government and the cooperation of the great Iranian nation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he described the former US President Donald Trump as a "foolish" person whose traces are still remaining, in an apparent reference to the continued illegal US pressures against Tehran under the Joe Biden leadership.

He further promised that his administration will take every necessary step and will make every effort before his term in office finishes in mid-summer to reduce and eradicate the economic hardships the people are facing under the sanctions and the pandemic.

KI/5176394