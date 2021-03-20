Iran ready to share COVID-19 know-how with Azerbaijan

In a phone talk with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on Saturday, Vaezi mentioned Nowruz as one of the cultural commonalities of the two countries and said, “The two countries have many areas for expanding relations, including cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, scientific and academic fields, as well as tourism.”

Referring to Iran's success in combating Covid 19 disease as well as the production of coronavirus vaccine, Vaezi expressed Iran’s readiness the transfer of experience in countering the coronavirus pandemic and said, “And efforts to strengthen these collaborations are essential.”

He also stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of transportation and transit of goods and added, “Tehran and Baku have had good cooperation in the field of cross-border exchanges and transportation of goods over the past year, despite the outbreak of coronavirus.”

“We hope that this cooperation will increase in the new year.”

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister also congratulated Vaezi on the occasion of Nowruz and expressed Baku's will to develop and deepen relations with Tehran in all fields.

He said that the Azerbaijani government has provided new grounds to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of transportation and transit of goods, and expressed hope that next year, with the improvement of conditions, we will see the strengthening of cooperation in this field.

MNA/IRN