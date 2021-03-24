Anti-Iranian human rights resolution approved with least vote

Permanent representative of Iran to the international organizations in Geneva censured hostile measures taken by US and UK against Iran and cautioned them against misuse of the UN Human Rights Council.

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh made the remarks at the 46th regular session of the Human Rights Council on Tue. where a resolution against the human rights situation in Iran was approved with minimum of votes.

Hamaneh pointed out that the claim made by advocates of anti-Iran resolution is invalid as their act is contradictory to their word.

Of 47 member states of the Council, 26 voted against or abstained and only 21, mostly European countries, and a few countries, including Fiji, the Bahamas, the Marshall Islands, and Bahrain, voted in favor. This resolution has been proposed and approved by European countries in recent years with the aim of extending the mission of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran annually.

Take a look at the countries advocating anti-Iran resolution, Hamaneh said, adding that the US - one of the supporters of the resolution - has long record in committing organized crimes across the world.

He introduced the US as the state imposed the most inhumane sanctions against the Iranian people.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hamaneh announced that the decision imposed on the Human Rights Council to appoint special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran is invalid.

Supporters of the decision expect nothing but receiving black reports on Iran from the special rapporteur.

Iranian representative said such moves cannot put any obstacles to Iran's constant efforts on this route.

Anti-Iran resolution to extend mission of special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran was approved at the Council with 21 votes in favor and 26 against or abstained.

China, Russia, Cuba, Pakistan and Venezuela have been among the countries called the Council's decision as unconstructive and fruitless.

