Iran calls on intl. community to react to killing of elite

In a letter to the World Health Organization (WTO) Managing-Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh stressed the need for the international community to react decisively to the killing of the elite.

Outlining the services the martyred scientist rendered to health and medical sectors in Iran, including the production of the country's first-ever COVID-19 test kits and also supervising and managing COVID-19 vaccine production line, he described his savage assassination as a measure to continue the policy of exerting maximum pressure on the Iranian nation.

Keeping silent and sustaining inaction towards this murder has no justifications whatsoever as it may lead to becoming such crimes as habitual routines all over the world, he said.

Baghaei Hamaneh called Fakhrizadeh's assassination as a clear example of warmongering state terrorism which attaches no values on moral and human values, as well as international norms and regulations.

He had previously sent separate letters to the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the head of the Human Rights Council and member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, stressing the need for a decisive international response to this terrorist act.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

Many countries, including Russia, Venezuela, South Africa, Qatar, Jordan, the UAE, and Turkey condemned the assassination.

