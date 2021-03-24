No obstacle to be created in Iran determination to protect HR

Emphasizing Iran's determination to protect human rights, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said that harassment movements and selective confrontations will not disrupt Iran’s continuous efforts in this direction.

In the course of 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday, a resolution, proposed by Britain and several other European countries to extend the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights, was approved by a political vote of less than half of the member states.

Of the Council's 47 member states, 26 voted against or abstained and only 21 predominantly European countries and a few minority countries, including Fiji, the Bahamas, the Marshall Islands and Bahrain voted in favor.

In recent years, this resolution has been proposed and approved by European countries with the aim of extending the mission of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghaei Hamaneh referred to history of gross human rights violations by the main founders of the resolution, as well as their hostile actions, including those of the United States and Britain against the Iranian people, he described the recent remarks of the British Foreign Secretary on prioritizing trade benefits of this country over the issue of human rights as a sign of hypocrisy of the British government in the discussion of human rights.

this is while that Britain, United States, Canada, Germany, Denmark, Austria, France, Belgium, and some other countries easily sell destructive weapons to aggressors and child killers in the region for financial and commercial gain, killing and destroying Yemen, he criticized.

