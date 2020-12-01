Envoy says UN must give decisive response on Fakhrizadeh case

Addressing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a message, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, the Iranian ambassador and permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, stressed the need for a decisive response from UN human rights mechanisms over the assassination of prominent nuclear and defense scientist.

Referring to the serious evidence that the Zionist regime was involved in this heinous act, he described it as a "gross violation of international rights, human rights, and all moral values".

According to the letter Hamaneh warned of the dangerous consequences of state terrorism on the rule of law, international peace, and security.

Hailing the scientific and research services of Martyr Fakhrizadeh, including in the production of coronavirus test kits as well as managing the Covid-19 vaccine production project in Iran, Hamaneh said “Brutal assassination of Fakhrizadeh shows the hostility of the perpetrators who intended to prevent the growth and prosperity of science and technology in Iran."

He also stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its scientific development despite all the pressures.

He called on the High Commissioner for Human Rights, especially the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, to condemn and take measures against such acts, which are a real example of state terrorism and violate the right to life of innocent human beings.



