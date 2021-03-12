Iran calls for strong political will to achieve disarmament

Speaking on Thursday at the virtual meeting of the Disarmament Conference, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said, "In the opinion of the Islamic Republic of Iran, strengthening the role and position of the Disarmament Conference as the only multilateral negotiating body on disarmament is of the utmost importance."

He added, "We need a strong political will to assist the disarmament conference in carrying out its negotiating tasks and resuming its core activities to establish legally binding instruments."

"However, we have seen a lack of political will on the part of some delegations who want to turn this great conference into an advisory body," the Iranian diplomat further said.

KI/IRN84260862