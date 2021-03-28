Western anti-Iran stance on HR situation in Iran in decline

On the final day of the 46th regular session of the Human Rights Council on March 23, the UN body narrowly adopted the final report of the UN Special Rapporteur by a vote of 21 in favor, 12 against and 14 abstentions.

Deputy Judiciary Chief and Head of the Iranian Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights Ali Bagheri Kani said today that the narrowly passed resolution showed that the Western countries' claims on the human right situation in Iran have lost support among the UN Council's member states.

"Most member states of the Human Rights Council do not accept the Western political approach to the human rights situation in Iran," Bagheri Kani said on Sunday, adding that "26 out of the Council's 47 member states did not vote in favor of the resolution."

