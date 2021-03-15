US military convoy targeted in Babil province

A US military logistics convoy has been targeted by a roadside bomb in Babil province, Saberin News Channel reported on Monday.

The Iraqi group named Ashab al-Kahf has claimed responsibility for the attack.

No casualties or damage were reported in the incident.

Earlier on Thursday (March 11), four roadside bombs exploded separately near convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, the southern province of Muthanna bordering Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the central province of Babil, as well as the southern province of Basra.

