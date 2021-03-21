US military convoy targeted in Iraq's in Babil province

As Shafaq News reported, a bomb exploded as a US coalition logistics convoy passed on the Babil Highway in central Iraq on Sunday.

No casualties or damage have been reported yet.

Iraqi sources reported on late Saturday that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in the Iraqi province of Saladin.

According to the report, 'International Resistance Group' claimed responsibility for the attack. The group said it had targeted the convoy of US military equipment with anti-tank bombs near Al-Awja.

Last week, nearly ten convoys, mostly carrying equipment for the US military or the international coalition were targeted.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

