  1. Politics
Mar 7, 2021, 11:16 AM

Turkish military convoy enters Syria's Idlib

Turkish military convoy enters Syria's Idlib

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Turkey has delivered a military convoy of 25 armored vehicles carrying military equipment and logistics to its bases in Idlib, Syria.

A Turkish military convoy entered Idlib province through the Kafr Lusin border crossing in northern Syria.

According to U News, the convoy consisted of 25 military vehicles carrying military equipment and logistics, which headed for Turkish positions in the southern province of Idlib.

Since the Turkish invasion of Syria on October 9 last year, the Turkish military has dispatched dozens of vehicles carrying weapons and logistics into Syria under different excuses. 

The Syrian government considers Turkish moves in its territory as illegal. 

ZZ/FNA13991216001158

News Code 170785

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News