Two blasts hit on way of US military logistic convoys in Iraq

Logistics convoys affiliated with US terrorist forces were once again targeted in Iraq, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, a roadside bomb exploded near a convoy of American terrorists in Diwaniyah province in Iraq. Ashab l-Kahf group claimed responsibility for the blast.

Another roadside bomb targeted a convoy of US troops in Dhi Qar province in Iraq. Oliya al-Dam group claimed responsibility for the blast.

Similar explosions have occurred in recent months on the convoys of US terrorist forces in Iraq. The US coalition has sent more military equipment to Iraq to remain safe from the blasts.

Currently, experts and political observers believe that the United States is reviving Takfiri terrorists of ISIL in Iraq and is trying to achieve their goal under Biden's presidency.

MA/5175663