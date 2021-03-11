Two US logistics convoys targeted in Iraq

Two convoys carrying US military logistics equipment were targeted in western and southwestern Iraq today.

One of the convoys was targeted in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq and the other in al-Samawah area of al-Muthanna province in southern Iraq.

Following the assassination of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit, known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad International Airport on Jan, 3, 2020, Iraqi parliament approved withdrawal of US and non-US troops from Iraq.

Despite the fact that many Iraqi groups consider the US military forces occupying Iraqi territory under this bylaw ratified in the parliament, these forces are still present in Iraq.

Iraqi groups have called on Iraqi government to implement a parliamentary resolution calling for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq as soon as possible.

