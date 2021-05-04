  1. Politics
US logistic base targeted near Kuwait-Iraq border

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – A US military base used for maintaining military equipment has been targeted near the Iraq-Kuwait crossing border.

The explosion occurred near 'Jerishan' crossing in southern Iraqi city of Basra, Sabereen News reported.

Shafaq News also confirmed that a US military base used for maintaining military equipment has been targeted.

International Coalition-affiliated logistics convoys have been targeted several times in Baghdad and southern Iraqi provinces in recent months.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

