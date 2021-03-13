US-led military convoy targeted in Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah

The Iraqi group named Ashab al-Kahf has claimed responsibility for the attack.

No casualties or damage were reported in the incident.

Earlier on Thursday (March 11), four roadside bombs exploded separately near convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, the southern province of Muthanna bordering Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the central province of Babil, as well as the southern province of Basra.

The latest roadside bomb attacks come in a series of explosions and rocket attacks that have targeted US occupation forces over the past few months.

On March 3, a barrage of rockets struck the Ain al-Assad airbase hosting American forces in the western Iraqi province of Anbar.

There has been a spike in attacks on US military bases and diplomatic missions amid anti-US sentiment over the assassination of top Iranian and Iraqi anti-terror commanders, Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes, in Baghdad early last year.

MNA/FNA13991223000409