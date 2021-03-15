Bomb blast in Pakistan' Karachi claims one life, four injured

The bomb blast happened en route a Pakistani security forces’ vehicle in Orangi Town area of Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, Pakistani-based Dunya News reported.

According to the report, four Pakistani military forces and a senior Pakistani officer were killed in the incident.

The incident took place while Pakistani security forces were stationed at a checkpoint when they were suddenly attacked by gunmen on a motorcycle.

The unidentified gunmen fled the scene of incident after the crime.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

