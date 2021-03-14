Iraqi group claims responsibility for attack on US convoy

The Iraqi Resistance group of "Ashab al-Kahf" officially claimed the responsibility for targeting a US military logistics convoy in the country by releasing a video on Saturday.

Iraqi media reported Saturday afternoon that a convoy carrying US military equipment had been targeted in Al-Diwaniyah province.

In this video, taken from a moving car, a severe explosion occurs as the convoy passes by, and the height of the material and dust thrown indicates the severity of the explosion.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

