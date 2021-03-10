Iranian, Japanese FMs review latest intl. developments

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening and developing amicable relations between the two countries and discussed the latest regional and international developments including Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

While emphasizing on exploring avenues to expand relations between the two countries, Japanese Foreign Minister stressed his country’s support for JCPOA and fulfillment of commitments by all parties involved in Iran’s nuclear deal.

Turning to the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic, Toshimitsu expressed his hope that he will visit Iran in near future with the improvement of coronavirus conditions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, for his part, welcomed the expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and Japan and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to resume its commitments under JCPOA if other parties involved in the talks fulfill their obligations especially with the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.

Referring to the constructive role of Islamic Republic in containing regional crises, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif explained the dimensions of measures taken including cooperating with UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Yemen Affairs.

MA/IRN84260036