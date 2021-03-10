Rouhani advises US not to be 'ashamed' of rejoining JCPOA

Rouhani made the remarks during a cabinet session on Wednesday, asserting that Islamic Republic will return to all its obligations immediately if the US returns back to its commitments.

“The Leader of the Islamic Revolution explicitly stated that if those who broke the deal return, we will also return to it”, Rouhani reiterated.

“Sanctions are the will of the Zionists and we should not allow the will of the Zionists to be implemented”, he stressed.

Referring to Biden’s tendency to return to the table of JCPOA, he expressed hope that the new US administration show in practice that it does not seek to continue economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and to violate international laws.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the importance of unity against the economic war, saying, “Victory is not far away, it is near. The designers' of maximum policy who sought to bring the Iranian nation to its knees, today explicitly admitted their own defeat.”

