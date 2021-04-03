Iranian, Japanese envoys call for promoting friendly ties

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Japan tweeted a photo of the meeting on Saturday and wrote that Iranian Ambassador to Japan Rahmani Movahhed and his Japanese counterpart to Iran Kazu Tishi Ikawa were interested and committed to joint efforts to promote friendly relations between the two countries.

Both ambassadors have adopted good plans and drastic measures for the development of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Japan in the current year (started March 21, 2021), the tweet added.

The 90th anniversary of the beginning of official relations between Iran and Japan was marked last year in 2020.

