Zarif urges US to take first step in returning to JCPOA

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks on Wednesday, noting, “For a year, the Trump administration confirmed that we were implementing the Nuclear Deal, and the IAEA confirmed this in five reports during that time.”

He went on to say that Iran does not trust western countries due to their lack of JCPOA commitments, adding that Tehran will fulfill its JCPOA obligations if other signatories abide by their commitments under the deal.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took five steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

