US, E3 countries push JCPOA to death

In a meeting with the Danish Ambassador to Tehran, Jasper War, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called European negotiation policy and the lack of serious efforts to lift unilateral US sanctions a waste of time.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues and topics, including the need to expand parliamentary relations between the two countries and some developments in the region and the world.

The development of comprehensive parliamentary relations, the cooperation of specialized commissions and parliamentary friendship groups, the exchange of delegations, as well as the development of economic cooperation between the two countries were among the bilateral issues emphasized by the parties during the meeting.

Criticizing the inaction of the three European countries, he emphasized, "Behaviors of the United States and the three countries of Britain, Germany, and France led the JCPOA to death."

He called the European negotiation policy and the lack of serious efforts to lift US unilateral sanctions against the Iranian people losing the opportunity, noting that if the anti-Iranian sanctions are not lifted and the other sides do not fulfill their obligations, the Islamic Republic of Iran will have newer scenarios."

The Danish envoy, for his turn, underlined Denmark's growing cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and pointed to the importance of parliamentary cooperation.

He briefed the Iranian side about his country's stances toward the JCPOA, underscoring the vitality of preserving the deal.

