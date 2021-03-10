Lifting sanctions clear path to diplomacy, Iran tells UK

Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a phone talk with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, noting, “International cooperation has been damaged as a result of Trump's policies, and unfortunately the United Nations and the Security Council have not functioned properly and impartially during this period, and now it is time to work together to address this shortcoming.”

He went on to say that the non-compliance of the European parties under the JCPOA only destroyed people’s trust in them.

Rouhani underlined that the US claims to be willing to revive the JCPOA, however, Washington has not adopted any practical measures in this regard.

He further maintained that E3 made the right decision to scrap anti-Iranian resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

Stating that Iran cannot and should not be the only party paying the cost of maintaining the JCPOA, he added that all the measures Iran has so far taken have been within the framework of the Nuclear Deal and aimed at safeguarding the agreement.

The Iranian president underlined that US sanctions restricted Iran’s access to its financial assets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iranian president also urged the British government to pay its debt to the Islamic Republic.

The British Prime Minister also said that all JCPOA participants seek to safeguard the deal and must strive to fulfill their obligations.

"We are all interested and ready to support this process," Johnson said.

He also stressed the significance of Iran’s role in establishing peace and stability in the region.

