The final stage of the tournament was held on Saturday in Futures Club in Shiraz, Iran, and Safi met Turkish tennis player Polat.

Safi defeated Polat in two consecutive sets both with a 6-0 result.

Iranian girls Mandegar Farzami and Parnia Roknabadi shared third place in this tournament.

Some 112 players from 9 countries attended the event which began on May 15 and the final competitions were held today.

HJ/PR