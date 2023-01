Nima Alamiyan could stand among the top 16 players at the WTTC Asia Continental Stage underway in Qatar.

Noshad Alamiyan, Amir Hossein Hodaee, and Amin Ahmadian are other representatives of Iran at the event.

The 2023 WTTC Finals will take place in Durban, South Africa from May 20 to 28.

