Noshad Alamiyan and Navid Shams have advanced to the next stage of the sporting event.

Nima Alamiyan, Amin Ahmadian and Amirhossein Hodaei conceded defeat by their rivals.

The WTT Feeder Doha 2023 kicked off on January 22 and will wrap up at Lusail Sports Arena on January 26.

The event is considered a chance for attendees to flex their table tennis skills and battle for World Ranking points to keep marching up the global ladder.

TM/FNA14011104000681