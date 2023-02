During the table tennis tournament underway in Qatar, Nima Alamian and Noshad Alamiyan lost to opponents from South Korea.

The Iranian players lost to their rival from the Asian country 3-2.

As the result, Alamian's brothers failed to advance to the semifinal stage of the event.

Iran's duo ranks 49th in the world while the duo from South Korea ranks 10th.

