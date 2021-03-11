Iran to resume nuclear commitments if sanctions lifted

In an interview with Russia's Sputnik news agency, Araghchi made it clear that Iran will first verify the US commitments to its undertakings.

The US' return to JCPOA does not require any meetings, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said, "We have no doubt about the good will of Russia but it is the US that has to take the first step.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference two days ago that Moscow favors simultaneous measures by Iran and the US to preserve the JCPOA and is ready to help both sides.

Araghchi said that Iran’s nuclear activities are carried out based on the country’s needs and have nothing to do with the US policies elsewhere in the world, including in Syria.

He also said that Iran has no problem with initiating and pursuing dialogue with neighboring countries, the Persian Gulf littoral countries in particular.

Araghchi said that Saudi Arabia has to seek a solution for its problems in Yemen both in Yemen and inside Saudi Arabia itself, instead of looking for foreign pretexts.

He also made it clear that there is no direct relation between Iran and the US, noting that Switzerland is the only official channel between the two countries.

