Iran attaching importance to practical measures not words

“Today, the tone of the new US administration has changed a bit and it has acknowledged over mistakes of the previous administration,“ said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the Cabinet session on Wednesday.

Referring to Biden’s so-called move of rescinding Trump’s request for restoration of UN sanctions on Iran, the Iranian president continued, “However, regarding the lifting of sanctions, which is our main issue, we have not yet witnessed a serious step taken by the US government.”

Criticizing that Americans are giving empty promises and words in terms of JCPOA revival, he said, “They claim that they seek to return the table of JCPOA, however, saying words are not sufficient, we need actions.”

Addressing European signatories to JCPOA, he said, "You should know that we have been in an economic war for three years. It is Iran who has maintained JCPOA during this period."

