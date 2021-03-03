  1. Politics
IAEA BoG's draft resolution unconstructive, unfriendly

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Stating that the draft resolution at the Board of Governors against Tehran is unconstructive and unfriendly, the Iranian President’s Chief of Staff warned that it has a negative effect on Iran's negotiations at the JCPOA.

"The resolution, which has been amended a lot in the last few days and its clauses have been removed, is considered unconstructive and unfriendly in our view. It has a negative effect both in our negotiations in the JCPOA and in the way we look at the Agency," said Mahmoud Vaezi on Wednesday on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting.

He also pointed to the phone talk of Iranian and French presidents on Tuesday, saying, "In this conversation, various issues were discussed, including the JCPOA. Lifting of sanctions was the clear position of Iran in this conversation."

"Both European countries and the United States must take clear operational action," he added.

