"This is a little girl who's paid the price for cruel & inhumane choices of politicians far away. Her situation isn't unique in Iran. Even amid COVID-19, US continues to exert Trump's failed "maximum pressure" on Iranians, " the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Friday while publishing a message by a 6.5-year-old Iranian girl by the name of 'Yasna' who tried to sue the US government for the illegal sanctions.

Zarif ended his tweet by saying that "Isn't it time to try something that may actually work?"

KI/5162341