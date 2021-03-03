Ireland to re-open embassy in Tehran: FM

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney announced in a statement posted on the website of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

"A Diplomatic Mission will be established this year, to be headed at Charge d'Affaires level, with a commitment to re-open an Irish Embassy in 2023," he said.

He said that the decision is part of the government's efforts to double Ireland's global impact by 2025 under a Global Ireland strategy.

The FM explained that his country seeks implementation of UN Resolution 2231.

The new round of political talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Ireland started on February 17 through a videoconference between senior political officials of the two countries.

The videoconference meeting was held in the presence of Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Political Director of Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Sonja Hyland.

The latest developments on JCPOA, bilateral, regional, and international cooperation were exchanged between the two sides in the meeting.

