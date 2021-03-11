Lifting US sanctions, condition for resuming nuclear talks

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in an interview with Almasirah on Wed. and said that adherence to the nuclear agreement means that neither a single word is lessened to this agreement and nor a single word is added to it, so, this issue is quite clear.

Regarding the Yemeni crisis, Araghchi said, "We have proposed an initiative for the crisis in Yemen since the beginning of aggression of the Arab Coalition, and we are always ready to help any dialogue that ends the suffering of Yemeni people and this cruel war."

The controversial and unilateral withdrawal of Trump administration from Iranian nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, on May, 8, 2018 did not achieve anything for the White House in the past two years, and finally the new US administration under Biden decided to withdraw from this unilateral action, he criticized.

On February 18, 2021, Biden administration formally withdrew the claim of former US administration on imposing UNSC sanctions against Iran, a move which has been taken by Washington as the first step on the way back to JCPOA is a necessary ceremonial move but insufficient, Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi added.

