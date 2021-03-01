Azerbaijan won't forget Iran’s support in Karabakh wars: Amb.

Addressing an international conference dedicated to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in the central Iranian city of Qom on Monday, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Bunyad Huseynov said his country fought with the support of friendly countries in the First Karabakh war.

He added, “But at that time, there was no leader to ensure the future of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has strengthened relations with Iran and continues so far with the coming to power of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the strengthening of relations with neighboring countries.”

Huseynov noted that the Azerbaijani people have not forgotten the support of Iran either during the First, or Second Karabakh war and will never forget.

The Azerbaijani ambassador also noted that there will be cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran on the issue of the restoration of Karabakh.

The conference on Karabakh started on Monday morning. It is attended by senior religious and political figures, including Head of Iranian Seminaries Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's State Expediency Council, and Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Iranian and international experts addressed the event from different aspects, including the humanistic responsibilities over the issue that have been highlighted in the remarks of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The war in Nagorno-Karabakh re-erupted in late September 2020 between Armenia and Azerbaijan, becoming the worst fighting in the region in decades.

The two sides signed a ceasefire agreement to end the conflict in November 2020.

Under the agreement, Yerevan and Baku agreed on November 9 to end hostilities under a Moscow-brokered deal that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Karabakh and seven surrounding districts.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but has been populated by ethnic Armenians.

MR/Hawzeh946941