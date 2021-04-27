  1. Politics
Apr 27, 2021, 5:30 PM

Aliyev calls borders with Iran “Border Of Friendship”

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has described his country's shared borders with the Islamic Republic of Iran as “Border Of Friendship”.

According to the Azertac news agency, President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks on a visit to the newly liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts during the inauguration ceremony of a border control garrison.

The Azeri president said, "During the recent war (military conflict between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh), 132 km of the occupied borders between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran was completely retaken."

Referring to the necessary measures to strengthen the protection of the common borders immediately after the end of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Azeri President said, "The borders of our country and Iran are the 'border of friendship' and the protection of these borders is of particular importance for developing relations between the two countries."

The increase in the trade at shared borders indicates the development of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran, according to Aliyev.

Aliyev referred to the "Khodaafarin" bridges over the "Aras River" near the border barracks in the city of Jabrayil as a symbol of friendship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran. 

KI/IRN84310925

News Code 172691
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172691/

