Iran, Azerbaijan enjoy great capacities to boost mutual ties

"We believe that our good neighborliness with Azerbaijan has created good capacities for extensive communication," Araghchi said in an international conference which is underway in the central city of Qom to address the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Iranian diplomat also referred to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue as one of the most complex crises in the Caucasus region, saying that Iran has always been against any threat posed to countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The deputy Foreign Minister stated that while the international community, including the Minsk Group, has failed to resolve decades of the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, the Islamic Republic of Iran has a very good capacity in relation to the countries of the region and can help address the issue.

He said The Islamic Republic of Iran prepared a plan to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and presented it to the officials of the two countries.

“The cessation of hostilities, the return of the occupied territories to Azerbaijan and the establishment of transit routes between the countries of the region and the establishment of human communication routes were among the most important axes of this plan.”

Referring to Iran’s support to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the diplomat said, “The signing of the Khodaafarin Dam by Iran and Azerbaijan showed Iran's serious opposition to the occupation of Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh."

"During the difficult period of sanctions, our economic relations with Azerbaijan continued as before," he added.

"We are opposed to any threat to the territorial integrity of the countries," said the Deputy Foreign Minister.

The diplomat, elsewhere in his remarks, said, "There was a concern about the widespread presence of takfiri groups in the region, and the Azerbaijani authorities assured us that these groups have no place with the people and officials of Azerbaijan.”

The conference on Karabakh started on Monday morning. It is attended by senior religious and political figures, including Head of Iranian Seminaries Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's State Expediency Council, and Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Iranian and international experts are addressing the event from different aspects, including the humanistic responsibilities over the issue that have been highlighted in the remarks of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

