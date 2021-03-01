'Iran defended Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh with all might'

"Thousands of Iranian men have been martyred to liberate Azerbaijan from the clutches of the tsars, and the proof can be found in the Baku cemetery," he said addressing an international conference about the Karabakh region in the central city of Qom on Monday.

"Azerbaijan is not only our neighbor; We are a nation in two countries," he added, "We and the people of Azerbaijan are a nation with a common culture and religion."

"Unfortunately, the Armenian government, under the pretext of defending the Armenians of Karabakh, attacked the area; However, the governments that incited Armenia to attack it left Armenia alone afterward," Rezaei noted.

He informed that "In the 1990 war, Iran spent $43 million on the Karabakh immigrants and our Azeri brothers."

Expressing regret that During the time of Mr. Heydar Aliyev the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan were somewhat damaged, he said.

"Our main task is to create a special autonomous region of Nagorno-Karabakh belonging to Azerbaijan; Armenia must also hand over the remaining territories," he said.

The conference which started on Monday morning is attended by senior religious and political figures, including Abbas Araghchi, the deputy Foreign Minister, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's State Expediency Council, and Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Iranian and international experts will address the event from different aspects, including the humanistic responsibilities over the issue that have been highlighted in the remarks of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

