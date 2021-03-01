Top cleric warns of dangers of Wahhabism, terrorism in region

Addressing the International Conference on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in a letter, Iranian top cleric Ayatollah Jaffar Sobhani said, "In recent centuries, Islamic lands have witnessed various events that have led to the disintegration of Islamic countries and some led to occupation by non-Islamic countries.”

The following is part of the message:

From the very first days that the borders of the former Soviet Union were opened to Iran, the Islamic Republic has always stood by the people of Azerbaijan and supported the cultural, scientific and religious interactions between the two countries.”

Now that the Republic of Azerbaijan has gained sovereignty over the occupied territories, I would like to remind you of the following points:

The Nagorno-Karabakh region has long belonged to the territory of Azerbaijan; its occupation is illegitimate, and the occupied territories must be returned to Islamic countries and parties must adhere to international treaties.

I was informed that Wahhabis have been investing in this sensitive area for years, be careful that this region does not become the center of Wahhabism and Takfiri terrorist groups.

As Shiism in this region has a long history, enemies of Islam have focused on the region, and they are hostile for the religion and independence of this country, so beware of their conspiracies and mischief.

In liberated areas, treat Armenians with Islamic morality so that they are not bothered by you.

Support of the Leader clarified Iran position towards Karabakh

In this conference, the representative of the Leader of Islamic Revolution in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Ali Al-e Hashem also said, “From the beginning of Karabakh conflict, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Leader of Islamic Revolution sent a clear message to Muslims at the Great Hajj Congress that this war is one of the important events broke out in the Caucasus region.”

According to the Hojjatoleslam Al-e Hashem, the support and statements issued by the Leader, some top Shi’a clergies, and Ayatollah A'rafi, have clarified the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

