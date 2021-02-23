PGCC levels false accusations against Iran

The Secretary-General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf leveled a number of false accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Yemeni Ansarullah movement in a meeting with ambassadors of EU member states in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Referring to Iran’s Nuclear Deal, The Secretary-General called for the participation of the Council in any negotiations related to the security and stability of the region.

Reiterating false claims against the Islamic Republic, Al-Hajraf urged Iran not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

Ignoring Saudi Arabia's actions in the region, he accused Tehran of supporting terrorist groups.

Pointing to the Yemeni crisis, he described Ansarullah as a terrorist group and further asked the international community to impose pressure on the movement.

The Secretary-General also called on the Yemeni army to stop its attacks on Marib province as well as Saudi Arabia, claiming that Ansarullah has been targeting civilians.

The allegation comes as the Saudi coalition has killed and injured thousands of innocent women and children in air and ground attacks in various parts of Yemen.

On the other hand, the Yemeni army has repeatedly stated that their attacks on Saudi Arabia are due to Riyadh’s repeated aggressions against Yemen.

FA/FNA 13991205000529