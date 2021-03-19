Iran terms PGCC statement ‘unrealistic’

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh made the announcement on Thursday, saying, “Communique of the meeting, like the previous ones, lacks a realistic understating of surrounding developments and is in line with political pressure from the Saudi regime on the state members of the council.”

The Iranian diplomat deplored some PGCC member states for following Riyadh in the “failed Iranophobia project” and urged them to consider whether pursuit of this wrong process has brought them any achievement in regional stability and security.

He said, “The Saudi regime promotes hate and violence in the region by taking hostage the GCC and its meetings and imposing its malign viewpoints.”

Khatibzadeh, once again, referred to the efforts to link non-nuclear issues to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and underlined that the deal cannot be renegotiated.

He said that some PGCC members should be held accountable for their enormous arms purchase, hosting foreign forces, letting the Zionist Regime enter the region and betraying the cause of Palestine.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed Iran’s sovereignty over the three islands in the Persian Gulf and its territorial integrity, and called on the PGCC members to watch the realities in the region, instead of issuing out-of-date statements.

